Zacks: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.06 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEPT shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,891,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 493.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

NEPT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 412,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,932. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.87. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

