Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to “Buy”

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 598.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

