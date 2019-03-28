Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AquaVenture (WAAS) to “Buy”

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AquaVenture to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AquaVenture from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,344. The company has a market cap of $514.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.81. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.