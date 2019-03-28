Zacks Investment Research Lowers Op Bancorp (OPBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Op Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

