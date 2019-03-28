Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nike (NKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “NIKE fared better than the industry in a year, driven by robust surprise trend, stemming from the execution of Consumer Direct Offense. NIKE delivered positive earnings results for over three years now, with third-quarter fiscal 2019 marking the 27th straight quarter of earnings beat. Moreover, sales surpassed estimates for the eighth straight quarter. Strong progress on Consumer Direct Offense through innovation and focus on digital transformation are the key drivers. Additionally, growth at international and NIKE Direct businesses aided results in the fiscal third quarter. However, the company provided a soft view for the fiscal fourth quarter, owing to unfavorable currency. Higher SG&A expenses due to increased investments are likely to remain a drag. Further, higher input costs like cotton, chemicals and labor as well as the shift in supply-chain investments from the fiscal third quarter to the fourth quarter should hurt results.”

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded Nike from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Rowe upgraded Nike from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

NKE stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,361,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nike by 40.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 132,167 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 21.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $41,198,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Nike by 45.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 231,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 72,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Nike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,911,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.