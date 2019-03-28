Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lithia Motors (LAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors’ decline in new vehicles sales, owing to disruption in distribution and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering overall sales. The company also faces strong competition from publicly and privately-owned dealerships. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits. Over the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, Lithia Motors is expected to benefit from expansion through acquisitions and store openings in 2019.”

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.29.

NYSE LAD opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $105.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $127,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,728 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.