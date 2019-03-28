Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 149,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.