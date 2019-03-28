Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neogen (NEOG) to Sell

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Neogen has underperformed its industry over the past six months. Neogen exited the fiscal third quarter on a disappointing note, affected by the company’s Animal Safety segment’s poor performance. However, strength in international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety and genomic product lines resulted in year-over-year revenue growth. The quarter marked the 108th of the past 113 quarters of year-over-year revenue increase. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the quarter under review. We are also upbeat about Neogen’s recent launch of coconut food allergen test kits. Meanwhile, chaotic economic conditions in the production animal market, the U.S.-China trade war along with lower sales to animal protein market distributor partners hampered growth. Moreover, negative currency movement continue to be a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,854. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.55 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,383,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 706,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,724,945.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,314,000 after buying an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $49,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

