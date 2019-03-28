Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Health Investors (NHI) to Sell

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE NHI opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.51. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 52.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Health Investors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,145,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,321,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.