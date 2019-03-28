Zacks Investment Management Has $609,000 Stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD (EPI)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD (NYSEARCA:EPI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,921. WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

