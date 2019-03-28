Zacks: First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FDEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,645.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 86.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,422,000 after purchasing an additional 992,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 101.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,568,000 after purchasing an additional 862,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 440,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 440,571 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 100.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 878,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 439,639 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDEF opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

