Zacks: Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ennis an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.32. Ennis has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ennis by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Ennis by 329.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

