Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.48.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $59,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $33,749,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 263,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

