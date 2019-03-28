Zacks: Brokerages Expect SM Energy Co (SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.81 Million

Analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $383.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $769.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SM. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,558,000. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,412,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after buying an additional 1,025,180 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,002,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 597.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 772,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,467. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

