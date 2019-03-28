Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.33. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 48.73%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

NYSE PSXP opened at $52.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.31 per share, with a total value of $68,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,693,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,327 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,843,000 after acquiring an additional 688,878 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,525,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,346,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,242,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 381,955 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

