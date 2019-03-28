Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $26.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $19.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $105.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.34 million to $105.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Asure Software from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

ASUR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,917. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

