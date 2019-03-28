Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mdu Resources Group’s earnings. Mdu Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mdu Resources Group.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $77,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $121,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

