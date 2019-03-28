Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.00 Million

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $223.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $215.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $23,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 227,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,791 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 170,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. 96,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,708. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

