Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. Capri had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $76.00 price objective on Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $171,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. 3,168,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

