Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One Inc (CABO) Will Post Earnings of $8.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce $8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.64. Cable One posted earnings per share of $7.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $34.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.70 to $35.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $38.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.63 to $41.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $949.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.75.

CABO stock opened at $980.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cable One has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $981.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.