Zacks: Analysts Set $15.17 Price Target for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.17 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Haymaker Acquisition an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

OSW traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.50. 5,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,641. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

