Zacks: Analysts Expect Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Randgold Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Randgold Resources reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Randgold Resources will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $9.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Randgold Resources.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. CIBC raised Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Randgold Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays began coverage on Randgold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,438,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,658,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after purchasing an additional 828,938 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,335,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,749,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,998,000 after purchasing an additional 464,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Randgold Resources has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.23.

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

