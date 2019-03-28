Zacks: Analysts Expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. MedEquities Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MedEquities Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRT. ValuEngine raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.71. MedEquities Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

