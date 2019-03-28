Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (HPQ) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. HP posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

HPQ stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. HP has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in HP by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $888,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $448,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 385,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,301,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $394,915,000 after buying an additional 225,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

