Zacks: Analysts Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Estee Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $14.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.23 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.55.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $232,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 98,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $14,955,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,092,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,774 shares of company stock valued at $91,688,069 in the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,275,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,965,000 after acquiring an additional 394,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $162.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

