Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $351.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.50 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $295.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. RV Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,994,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $445.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

