Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackline Inc (BL) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Blackline posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackline.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Blackline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ BL opened at $45.47 on Monday. Blackline has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $19,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,865.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $1,023,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,925,408 shares of company stock worth $237,152,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth $60,107,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,611,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 784,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 976,917.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 341,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth $11,551,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 332,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 268,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.