Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.04. 69,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,903,000 after buying an additional 130,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,744,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,696,000 after buying an additional 54,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,696,000 after buying an additional 54,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,805,000 after buying an additional 67,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

