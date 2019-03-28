Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $49.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.78 million and the lowest is $48.70 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.22 million to $209.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $225.10 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $30.82. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $602.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $32,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,611.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 93.5% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

