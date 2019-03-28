Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The stock has a market cap of $440.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director John M. Suit II purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $35,503.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $28,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,185 shares of company stock worth $142,757 in the last three months. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 90,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

