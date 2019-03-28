Yuma Energy Inc (YUMA) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,936 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 336,074 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Yuma Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

