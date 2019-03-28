Yuma Energy Inc (YUMA) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,936 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 336,074 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Yuma Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.
Yuma Energy Company Profile
