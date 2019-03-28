Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 37,971.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 32,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $3,065,263.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,002.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock worth $10,065,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

