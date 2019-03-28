Xeros Technology Group (XSG) Trading Down 12.1%

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s share price was down 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.13 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.27 ($0.11). Approximately 101,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 899% from the average daily volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

