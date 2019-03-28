Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Trading Up 1.2%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 86,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 569,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $275.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,952,000 after purchasing an additional 539,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,952,000 after buying an additional 539,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,330,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,887,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,777,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,078,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

