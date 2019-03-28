Xencor Inc (XNCR) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $1,111,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $59,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,396. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

