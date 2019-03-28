Wuhan General Group (China) (BEST) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the seven analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.86 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Wuhan General Group an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wuhan General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Wuhan General Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,093. Wuhan General Group has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

About Wuhan General Group

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

