WSFS Financial (WSFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $51.00 price objective on WSFS Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $645,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 565,969 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $9,674,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

