WP Carey Inc (WPC) Position Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of WP Carey worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.66 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a net margin of 49.68% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

