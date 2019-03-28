WorldCoin Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $453,955.00 and $253.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000424 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

