WNS (WNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.83.

WNS stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. WNS has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of WNS by 599.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 44.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

