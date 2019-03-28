Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $508,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 164,500 shares of company stock worth $982,285 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

