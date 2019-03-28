Wirecard (WDI) Given a €198.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €193.54 ($225.05).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €123.35 ($143.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 44.69. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12-month high of €199.00 ($231.40).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

