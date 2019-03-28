Winpak Ltd. (WPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Shares of WPK traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.53. 83,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,728. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.97. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$40.64 and a 12 month high of C$50.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC dropped their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Winpak in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

