Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed its industry over the past year. Its multi-channel shopping platform along with continued enhancement of e-commerce channel and optimization of supply chain are expected to drive growth. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6% and 2.2%, and grew 25% and 9.3%, respectively. West Elm continues to shine, registering 11.1% comps growth. The company’s innovative efforts have helped it to drive e-commerce growth to an all-time high of 54.3% of the total revenues in the fiscal 2018. Also, investment in merchandising of its brands and digital marketing boosts its e-commerce revenues by 10.8% in 2018, almost double the fiscal 2017 growth rate. Its multi-channel shopping platform along with an industry leading e-commerce penetration will support its growth initiatives in 2019 and beyond.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a hold wsm rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.01 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE WSM opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

