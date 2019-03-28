Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $24,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NYSE WPM opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.71 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 53.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

