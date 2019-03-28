Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $63.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

