Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,129. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

