Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,614 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BLK traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $422.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $557.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total transaction of $10,514,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
