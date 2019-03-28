Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.25% of Wesco Aircraft worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,970,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 520,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAIR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

