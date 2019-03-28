Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Sell Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,551 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 320.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

